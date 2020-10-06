Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) Earns Buy Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente (OTCMKTS:SEYMF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente in a report on Thursday, October 1st.

Shares of SEYMF opened at $18.05 on Friday. Solaria Energía y Medio Ambiente has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $19.05.

Solaria EnergÃ­a y Medio Ambiente, SA engages in the solar photovoltaic power generation business. The company develops, owns, manages, and operates photovoltaic plants with a total generation capacity of approximately 360 MW in Spain, Italy, Uruguay, and Greece. It also offers solar power plant custom operation and maintenance services.

