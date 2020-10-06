Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Solid Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SLDB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLDB. SVB Leerink downgraded Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on Solid Biosciences from $5.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

Get Solid Biosciences alerts:

SLDB stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,771,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,464,786. Solid Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.93 and a 12 month high of $13.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.69.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. On average, analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solid Biosciences news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 11,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $26,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,756 shares of company stock worth $45,390. Insiders own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Solid Biosciences by 1,037.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the first quarter worth $35,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.