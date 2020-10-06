Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Sonim Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SONM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sonim Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the second quarter worth $4,875,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $2,714,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in Sonim Technologies by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 462,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 150,783 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sonim Technologies by 332.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 164,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 126,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sonim Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SONM traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.70. The stock had a trading volume of 417,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,523. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.87. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $3.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 3.37.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $21.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.06 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 111.32% and a negative net margin of 40.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sonim Technologies will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; and cloud-based software and application services.

