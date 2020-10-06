Sosandar (LON:SOS) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Sosandar PLC (LON:SOS) shares fell 0.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 15 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 15.13 ($0.20). 170,026 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 850,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.25 ($0.20).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Sosandar in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $29.08 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 3.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 11.64.

Sosandar (LON:SOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The company reported GBX (5.14) (($0.07)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (3.80) (($0.05)) by GBX (1.34) (($0.02)).

Sosandar Company Profile (LON:SOS)

Sosandar plc operates as an online retailer for womenswear in the United Kingdom. It offers dresses, tops, shirts and blouses, skirts, trousers, jeans and leggings, jackets and coats, occasion wear, leather and suede, workwear, summer trends, animal prints, florals, knitwear, holiday products, footwear, and accessories and gifts.

