SpaceChain (SPC) Achieves Market Cap of $2.39 Million

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, SpaceChain has traded down 25.4% against the dollar. One SpaceChain token can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and EXX. SpaceChain has a market cap of $2.39 million and approximately $777.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SpaceChain

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 999,000,002 tokens and its circulating supply is 514,923,520 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Coinnest, Upbit, Bittrex, EXX and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

