SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND) Shares Down 0.2%

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Issuer Scored Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CBND) shares fell 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.35 and last traded at $35.36. 33,235 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 13,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.44.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.60.

