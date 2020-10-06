SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Sold by Sequent Asset Management LLC

Sequent Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sequent Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tsfg LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 6,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 29,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 13,481 shares during the period. Finally, Fullen Financial Group acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,100,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPYG stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,088,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,743. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $54.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.53.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.