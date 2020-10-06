Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:SPE) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th.

Special Opportunities Fund has raised its dividend by 15.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:SPE traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $12.07. 23,273 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,017. Special Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.50 and a twelve month high of $15.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19.

In other Special Opportunities Fund news, Chairman Phillip Goldstein purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.85 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 118,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,843.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Special Opportunities Fund

Special Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund of funds launched and managed by Bulldog Investors, LLC. It invests in close-ended funds investing in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund employs a combination of value, opportunistic and special situations strategies to make its investments.

