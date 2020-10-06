Spectiv Price Down 72.6% Over Last 7 Days (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 6th. Spectiv has a market capitalization of $6,146.39 and $1.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Spectiv has traded down 72.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectiv token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectiv alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009461 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002312 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00260397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00035058 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00082402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $158.99 or 0.01503243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00155431 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Livecoin, Bancor Network and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectiv and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.