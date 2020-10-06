Spectiv Tops 1-Day Volume of $61.00 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. Spectiv has a total market capitalization of $6,237.35 and $61.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. One Spectiv token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin, Bancor Network and HitBTC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00264725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00038372 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00088235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.90 or 0.01511917 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000244 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.53 or 0.00162731 BTC.

Spectiv Profile

Spectiv was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,972,801 tokens. Spectiv’s official website is www.spectivvr.com . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, YoBit, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectiv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

