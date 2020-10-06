Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Shares Up 6.3%

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.32 and last traded at $4.19. 2,805,701 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 28% from the average session volume of 2,185,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPPI. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.35.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $610.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.29.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. On average, analysts anticipate that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, insider Keith M. Mcgahan sold 13,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total transaction of $46,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 249,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,691.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 94,436 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 194.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 3,710.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20,336 shares in the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company offers KHAPZORY, a novel folate analog and the pharmacologically active levo-isomer of d, and 1-leucovorin; FOLOTYN, a folate analogue metabolic inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL); ZEVALIN injection to treat non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; MARQIBO for adult patients with Philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; BELEODAQ, a histone deacytelase, or HDAC, inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory PTCL; and EVOMELA for use as a conditioning treatment prior to autologous stem cell transplant in multiple myeloma patients.

Featured Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.