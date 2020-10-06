Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Stock Price Up 13.3%

Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI)’s stock price rose 13.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.67 and last traded at $7.77. Approximately 15,618,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 459% from the average daily volume of 2,796,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.86.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spi Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get Spi Energy alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.50.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Spi Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spi Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.