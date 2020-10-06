Spiking Price Tops $0.0025 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 6th. One Spiking token can currently be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono and COSS. Spiking has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $383.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spiking has traded 355.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001390 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00020299 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00043122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009444 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $511.40 or 0.04828642 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00057363 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00032266 BTC.

Spiking Token Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking's official message board is blog.spiking.com . The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . Spiking's official Twitter account is

Spiking's official website is spiking.com

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

