Spiking Trading Up 483.2% Over Last 7 Days (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded up 67.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 5th. Spiking has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $144.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Spiking has traded up 483.2% against the dollar. One Spiking token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Kryptono.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Eterbase Utility Token (XBASE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00020200 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00006809 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009292 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $556.95 or 0.05174349 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00057250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00032836 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a token. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Spiking's total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com. Spiking's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spiking's official website is spiking.com

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono and COSS. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spiking using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

