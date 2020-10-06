Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) (SPX) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 8th

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) (LON:SPX) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 12th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 33.50 ($0.44) per share on Friday, November 6th. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

SPX opened at £109.85 ($143.54) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of £106.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 9,769.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55. Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc has a twelve month low of GBX 7,220 ($94.34) and a twelve month high of £112.60 ($147.13). The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.20.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) from GBX 7,535 ($98.46) to GBX 8,220 ($107.41) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) from GBX 7,600 ($99.31) to GBX 7,960 ($104.01) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a £100 ($130.67) price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) from GBX 7,000 ($91.47) to GBX 8,000 ($104.53) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,617.14 ($112.60).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for the users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and pumps and fluid path technologies. It offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating and curing, cleaning and sterilizing, hot water generation, space heating, and humidification; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including pumps, tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (SPX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.