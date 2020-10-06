Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirty-one analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $233.52.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SPOT shares. ValuEngine upgraded Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spotify from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Spotify to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Spotify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Spotify from $185.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

SPOT stock traded up $11.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $251.37. 960,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,562. The company has a market cap of $45.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.30 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Spotify has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $299.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $251.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.26.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($1.42). Spotify had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Spotify will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spotify during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $769,893,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Spotify by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,120 shares in the last quarter. Softbank Group Corp acquired a new stake in Spotify in the second quarter valued at $107,048,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spotify by 68.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 759,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,243,000 after buying an additional 309,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify during the 1st quarter worth $30,959,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

