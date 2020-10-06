SRT Marine Systems (LON:SRT) Shares Up 1.3%

SRT Marine Systems PLC (LON:SRT) shares traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 40 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 39 ($0.51). 123,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 274,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.50 ($0.50).

Separately, FinnCap reissued a “corporate” rating on shares of SRT Marine Systems in a research report on Friday, July 10th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 33.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $48.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00.

SRT Marine Systems plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies automatic identification system (AIS) based maritime domain awareness technologies, derivative products, and system solutions in North America, the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Europe, and internationally. It offers systems, such as DAS-Digital ATON, a system that links onshore and onboard navigation systems; NAIS-National Vessel Tracking, a vessel identification and tracking solution; MDM-Coastguard, a maritime border, as well as EEZ surveillance, command, and control system; VMS-Fisheries, a fishing boat tracking, monitoring, and management system; and VTS-Ports and Waterways, a monitoring and management system for maritime infrastructure, ports, and waterways.

