SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Price Down 5.2%

SSR Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) dropped 5.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $17.63 and last traded at $17.70. Approximately 2,170,234 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,903,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.68.

SSRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. BidaskClub cut shares of SSR Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of SSR Mining in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.68.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 8.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77 and a beta of 0.99.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $92.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SSR Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

