Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €50.33 ($59.22).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Get Stabilus alerts:

Shares of STM traded up €1.40 ($1.65) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €51.80 ($60.94). The company had a trading volume of 44,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.19. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 1-year high of €64.55 ($75.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17.

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.