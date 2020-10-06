Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Oct 6th, 2020

Shares of Stabilus SA (ETR:STM) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €50.33 ($59.22).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. Warburg Research set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on shares of Stabilus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($40.00) target price on shares of Stabilus and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of STM traded up €1.40 ($1.65) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €51.80 ($60.94). The company had a trading volume of 44,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,533. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €47.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.19. Stabilus has a 1-year low of €28.62 ($33.67) and a 1-year high of €64.55 ($75.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17.

About Stabilus

Stabilus SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells gas springs and dampers, and electric tailgate opening and closing equipment in Europe, NAFTA, the Asia/Pacific, and internationally. The company offers non-locking, locking, and swivel chair gas springs; motion and vibration dampers; and electric motor drives and CAD-configurators, as well as services and spare parts.

Read More: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Analyst Recommendations for Stabilus (ETR:STM)

Receive News & Ratings for Stabilus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stabilus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.