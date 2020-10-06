Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) shares were up 5.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.82 and last traded at $11.76. Approximately 2,179,229 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 2,406,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 24th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.10.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.26. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.65.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $239.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $242.51 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total value of $90,843.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,172 shares in the company, valued at $311,391.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 31.2% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 1.1% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 291,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

About Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.