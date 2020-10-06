STH CRS Elect ENGNR (ASX:SXE) Announces $0.03 Final Dividend

STH CRS Elect ENGNR (ASX:SXE) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th.
The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.45.
STH CRS Elect ENGNR Company Profile
Recommended Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?
Receive News & Ratings for STH CRS Elect ENGNR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STH CRS Elect ENGNR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.