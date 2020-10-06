STH CRS Elect ENGNR (ASX:SXE) Announces $0.03 Final Dividend

STH CRS Elect ENGNR (ASX:SXE) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, September 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 7th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of A$0.45.

STH CRS Elect ENGNR Company Profile

Southern Cross Electrical Engineering Limited provides electrical, instrumentation, communication, and maintenance services in Australia, South America, and the Caribbean. The company's Electrical and Instrumentation (E&I) Construction division installs and commissions greenfield and brownfield upgrade projects in metropolitan, remote, and challenging environments.

