Stifel Nicolaus Increases Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $296.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $293.00 to $296.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on Moody’s from $344.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moody’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $293.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moody’s from $278.00 to $275.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Moody’s from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.75.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO stock opened at $295.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $264.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14. Moody’s has a 1-year low of $164.19 and a 1-year high of $305.95. The stock has a market cap of $55.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 207.04% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th were paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.02%.

In other Moody’s news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 11,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.14, for a total value of $3,207,438.00. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.01, for a total value of $439,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,044 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,972.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 103,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,895,000 after purchasing an additional 36,869 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,466,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

Further Reading: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.