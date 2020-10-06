Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) Insider Sells $54,760.00 in Stock

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) insider Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $54,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,036 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,825.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scott Darling also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

On Monday, September 28th, Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.21, for a total transaction of $54,420.00.

On Tuesday, September 22nd, Scott Darling sold 5,333 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total transaction of $156,843.53.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Scott Darling sold 4,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $110,000.00.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Scott Darling sold 1,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $25,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 18th, Scott Darling sold 2,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00.

Shares of SFIX traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.19. 1,801,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,748,037. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. Stitch Fix Inc has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $31.60. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -187.99 and a beta of 2.73.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.26). Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The business had revenue of $443.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Stitch Fix Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SFIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,460,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268,418 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 672.5% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,545,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,890,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after purchasing an additional 75,479 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,280,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,940,000 after purchasing an additional 159,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,024,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,015,000 after acquiring an additional 39,702 shares in the last quarter. 51.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

Featured Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.