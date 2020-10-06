STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on STM. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 24th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.49.

STM opened at $33.25 on Friday. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $33.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $26.58. The stock has a market cap of $30.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 114.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,282,388 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $48,775,000 after buying an additional 1,218,858 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 16.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,213 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $24,072,000 after purchasing an additional 120,821 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 23.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 667,078 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $18,284,000 after purchasing an additional 125,886 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics during the first quarter valued at about $7,630,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1,210.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 320,067 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after purchasing an additional 295,640 shares in the last quarter. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products worldwide. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The company offers a range of products, including discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full-custom and semi-custom devices, and application-specific standard products for analog, digital, and mixed-signal applications, as well as silicon chips and smartcards.

