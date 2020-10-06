Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SYBT. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Chairman David P. Heintzman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $320,080.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 188,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,525,120.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl G. Herde sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $32,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,115 shares of company stock valued at $745,729. Company insiders own 6.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 30,970.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,978,000 after purchasing an additional 297,006 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,050,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,824 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,262,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,733,000 after purchasing an additional 133,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,840,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,032. Stock Yards Bancorp has a 1-year low of $22.98 and a 1-year high of $44.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $830.39 million, a P/E ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.79.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $46.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

