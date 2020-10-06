Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sidoti upgraded Strategic Education from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barrington Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet lowered Strategic Education from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. ValuEngine lowered Strategic Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Strategic Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $153.40.

Strategic Education stock opened at $91.96 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.51. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $87.51 and a 52-week high of $187.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.34.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.37. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 11.16%. The firm had revenue of $255.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.54 million. Strategic Education’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 3rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 3.2% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,765 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,247 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 3,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,164 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

