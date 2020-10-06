Strix Group PLC (KETL) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.60 on October 30th

Strix Group PLC (LON:KETL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Friday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

KETL stock opened at GBX 240.50 ($3.14) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,881.23, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 233.94 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 194.72. The company has a market capitalization of $465.38 million and a P/E ratio of 21.94. Strix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 110.80 ($1.45) and a 1-year high of GBX 260 ($3.40).

Several research firms have issued reports on KETL. Shore Capital lowered Strix Group to an “under review” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on shares of Strix Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Strix Group Plc manufactures and sells kettle safety controls and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, water jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating, temperature and steam-management devices, such as steam boilers, instant flow heaters, and turbo toasters.

