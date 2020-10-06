Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) Receives €70.11 Average Target Price from Analysts

Stroeer SE & Co KGaA (ETR:SAX) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €71.81 ($84.48).

SAX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €81.00 ($95.29) price target on shares of Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Barclays set a €63.00 ($74.12) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €64.10 ($75.41) price objective on Stroeer SE & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st.

SAX traded up €1.50 ($1.76) during trading on Monday, reaching €67.25 ($79.12). 53,630 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,494. Stroeer SE & Co KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €37.00 ($43.53) and a fifty-two week high of €78.65 ($92.53). The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 302.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €66.24 and a 200 day moving average price of €60.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 560.42.

Ströer SE & Co KGaA provides out-of-home and online advertising services to private and corporate customers in Germany, Turkey, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ströer Digital, Out-of-Home Germany, and Out-of-Home International. Its out-of-home advertising solutions covers various forms of outdoor advertising media, such as traditional posters; advertisements at bus and tram stop shelters, and on public transport; and digital and interactive solutions.

