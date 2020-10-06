Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sumitomo (OTCMKTS:SKLKY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of SKLKY opened at $2.44 on Friday. Sumitomo has a one year low of $1.93 and a one year high of $3.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.45.

About Sumitomo

Shinsei Bank, Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to individual customers, businesses, corporations, public-sector entities, and financial institutions in Japan. It offers Yen/foreign currency deposits and structured deposits; and housing loans, unsecured loans, credit guarantees, real estate related nonrecourse finance and corporate finance, and project finance, as well as specialty finance, including M and A-related finance.

