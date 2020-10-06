Sun BioPharma’s (NASDAQ:SNBP) Quiet Period Will End Tomorrow

Sun BioPharma’s (NASDAQ:SNBP) quiet period is set to end on Wednesday, October 7th. Sun BioPharma had issued 2,545,454 shares in its IPO on August 28th. The total size of the offering was $10,487,270 based on an initial share price of $4.12. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Sun BioPharma in a research note on Monday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of SNBP stock opened at $3.06 on Tuesday. Sun BioPharma has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.48.

Sun BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics treatment for unmet medical needs. The company focuses on diseases of the pancreas, including pancreatitis and pancreatic cancer. Its lead product candidate is SBP-101, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of patients with pancreatic cancer.

