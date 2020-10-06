Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) Major Shareholder Sells $95,843,004.72 in Stock

Sunrun Inc (NASDAQ:RUN) major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,227,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $95,843,004.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tiger Global Management Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Thursday, October 1st, Tiger Global Management Llc sold 1,184,363 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.49, for a total value of $95,329,377.87.

RUN stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.62. 6,968,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,588,924. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. Sunrun Inc has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $82.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7,854.15 and a beta of 1.97.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $181.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunrun Inc will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RUN. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.18.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 91.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 365.0% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,902 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 17.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

Further Reading: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.