SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $11.50

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 232 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.20.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SVCBY. Danske downgraded SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Nordea Equity Research downgraded SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 0.67.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 79.33%. The business had revenue of $484.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.18 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Company Profile

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

