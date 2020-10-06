Swingby (SWINGBY) Trading Down 8.9% Over Last 7 Days

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 5th. One Swingby token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001060 BTC on exchanges. Swingby has a market cap of $3.58 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Swingby has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009289 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00266301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00038514 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.54 or 0.00088583 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $163.01 or 0.01513001 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000245 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00163031 BTC.

Swingby Token Profile

Swingby’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,337,755 tokens. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

Swingby Token Trading

Swingby can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swingby using one of the exchanges listed above.

