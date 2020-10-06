Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) Downgraded to Hold at Maxim Group

Maxim Group downgraded shares of Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

NYSEAMERICAN:SYN opened at $0.37 on Friday. Synthetic Biologics has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $0.75.

Synthetic Biologics (NYSEAMERICAN:SYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the second quarter worth about $31,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Synthetic Biologics by 28,723.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 107,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 106,850 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synthetic Biologics in the second quarter worth about $56,000.

About Synthetic Biologics

Synthetic Biologics, Inc, a clinical stage company, focuses developing therapeutics designed to preserve the microbiome to protect and restore the health of patients in the United States. Its lead product candidates include SYN-004 that is in Phase III clinical trial designed to protect the gut microbiome from the effects of commonly used intravenous beta-lactam antibiotics in gastrointestinal tract for the prevention of microbiome damage, clostridium difficile infection (CDI), overgrowth of pathogenic organisms, the emergence of antimicrobial resistance (AMR), and acute graft-versus-host-disease in allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplant recipients.

