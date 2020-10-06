T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Set at $135.00 by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TMUS. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on T-Mobile Us from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us from $105.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $110.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $118.09.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $114.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.31. T-Mobile Us has a twelve month low of $63.50 and a twelve month high of $119.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.86.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.72 billion. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 5.19%. The company’s revenue was up 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile Us will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Peter A. Ewens sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.49, for a total value of $21,298,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,077 shares in the company, valued at $7,462,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $2,290,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,742,570.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile Us by 198.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us during the second quarter valued at $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 63.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 53.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 44.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 462 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile Us Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

