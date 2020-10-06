Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Monday, July 27th. 140166 reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the second quarter worth about $36,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 1,116.4% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 18.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM stock traded up $3.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.54. 10,115,847 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,039,836. The stock has a market cap of $438.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. has a 1 year low of $42.70 and a 1 year high of $86.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.26.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $310.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.44 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 36.96% and a return on equity of 27.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4253 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.79%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

