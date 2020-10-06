Tal Zvi Zaks Sells 15,000 Shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $1,053,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tal Zvi Zaks also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Moderna alerts:

On Monday, September 28th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 17,197 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.28, for a total transaction of $1,208,605.16.

On Monday, September 21st, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $1,346,000.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,034 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $1,255,330.44.

On Tuesday, September 8th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 26,467 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $1,487,445.40.

On Monday, August 31st, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 30,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.10, for a total transaction of $1,923,000.00.

On Monday, August 24th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 25,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $1,624,750.00.

On Monday, August 17th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.06, for a total transaction of $1,381,200.00.

On Monday, July 27th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $1,574,600.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $1,670,000.00.

On Monday, July 13th, Tal Zvi Zaks sold 20,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.94, for a total transaction of $1,398,800.00.

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.04. 7,264,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,434,369. Moderna Inc has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $95.21. The company has a market cap of $28.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.74 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $66.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 17.30 and a current ratio of 17.30.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.05. Moderna had a negative net margin of 461.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The company had revenue of $66.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 407.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna Inc will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moderna from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 124.0% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 3.3% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 175.6% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 40.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 23.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.