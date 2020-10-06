Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) Receives €41.68 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Talanx AG (ETR:TLX) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €42.22 ($49.67).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €50.00 ($58.82) price objective on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Talanx in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on Talanx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of ETR TLX traded up €0.30 ($0.35) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €27.82 ($32.73). 161,280 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,773. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion and a PE ratio of 9.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €30.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €31.46. Talanx has a 12 month low of €21.42 ($25.20) and a 12 month high of €48.38 ($56.92). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.86, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

