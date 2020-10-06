Talanx (FRA:TLX) Trading 2.9% Higher

Talanx AG (FRA:TLX)’s share price was up 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €28.68 ($33.74) and last traded at €28.62 ($33.67). Approximately 213,455 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €27.82 ($32.73).

The business has a 50-day moving average of €30.18 and a 200 day moving average of €31.47.

About Talanx (FRA:TLX)

Talanx Aktiengesellschaft provides insurance and reinsurance products and services worldwide. The company offers life, casualty, liability, motor, aviation, legal protection, fire, burglary and theft, water damage, plate glass, windstorm, comprehensive householders, comprehensive home-owners, hail, livestock, engineering, omnium, marine, business interruption, travel assistance, aviation and space liability, financial lines, and other property insurance, as well as coverage for fire and fire loss of profits insurance.

