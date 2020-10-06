Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) traded up 5.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.98 and last traded at $16.97. 6,300,502 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 5,702,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.15.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.34.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.14 million. Tapestry had a positive return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 13.14%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, Director John P. Bilbrey bought 12,980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.27 per share, for a total transaction of $198,204.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boltwood Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 8.6% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,975 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Tapestry by 1,130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 291,633 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 267,933 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tapestry by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,686 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $6,277,000 after buying an additional 43,149 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 8.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Tapestry by 4.4% in the second quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 44,548 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

