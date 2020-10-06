Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.00 to $1.10 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Taseko Mines from $1.10 to $1.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from $0.25 to $0.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taseko Mines has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $0.95.

TGB opened at $1.08 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.34.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The mining company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $76.47 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TGB. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 88.5% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 63,900 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines during the second quarter worth about $52,000.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

