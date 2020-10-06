Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Given “Neutral” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$65.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.36% from the company’s current price.

TRP has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Evercore set a C$75.00 price target on Tc Pipelines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$71.55.

TSE TRP traded down C$0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$55.86. The stock had a trading volume of 459,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,281,728. Tc Pipelines has a 52-week low of C$47.05 and a 52-week high of C$76.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$60.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$60.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $52.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.27.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.45. The business had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tc Pipelines will post 4.2069638 EPS for the current year.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

