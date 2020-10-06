Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Trading Down 5%

Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.09 and last traded at $13.23. Approximately 6,854,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 4,885,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.93.

TECK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Teck Resources to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Teck Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.34.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.30.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.20. Teck Resources had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources Ltd will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.037 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.76%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Teck Resources by 94,940.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 4,747 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 122.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 28.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teck Resources during the first quarter valued at about $83,000. 45.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

