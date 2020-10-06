Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Andrew Turitz Sells 717 Shares

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $161,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Andrew Turitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

On Monday, October 5th, Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total value of $308,996.94.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Andrew Turitz sold 5,017 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,128,825.00.

Shares of NYSE TDOC traded down $7.49 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $217.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,748,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,687. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a PE ratio of -170.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.66. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $253.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $241.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.49 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,820 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.2% during the second quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 7,040 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.3% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,517 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,252 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TDOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Teladoc Health from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $252.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.07.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

See Also: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.