Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Sells $308,996.94 in Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.46, for a total transaction of $308,996.94. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,052,680.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Turitz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 2nd, Andrew Turitz sold 717 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $161,325.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Andrew Turitz sold 5,017 shares of Teladoc Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $1,128,825.00.

Teladoc Health stock traded down $7.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $217.72. 1,748,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,687. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $253.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -170.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 11.36 and a quick ratio of 11.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.66.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 9.54% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Argus began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $84.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 10,193 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,580,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $4,053,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 1st quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 81,432 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,623,000 after buying an additional 19,507 shares during the period. 87.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

