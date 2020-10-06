Teradata (NYSE:TDC) & Shotspotter (NYSE:SSTI) Head-To-Head Contrast

Teradata (NYSE:TDC) and Shotspotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Teradata and Shotspotter, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Teradata 2 6 2 0 2.00 Shotspotter 0 3 6 0 2.67

Teradata currently has a consensus price target of $27.00, indicating a potential upside of 22.01%. Shotspotter has a consensus price target of $33.88, indicating a potential upside of 10.27%. Given Teradata’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Teradata is more favorable than Shotspotter.

Profitability

This table compares Teradata and Shotspotter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Teradata 6.07% 12.92% 2.00% Shotspotter 6.22% 9.45% 4.61%

Risk & Volatility

Teradata has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shotspotter has a beta of 1.59, meaning that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.4% of Shotspotter shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Teradata shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Shotspotter shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Teradata and Shotspotter’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Teradata $1.90 billion 1.27 -$20.00 million $0.59 37.51 Shotspotter $40.75 million 8.61 $1.80 million $0.15 204.80

Shotspotter has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Teradata. Teradata is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shotspotter, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Shotspotter beats Teradata on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Teradata

Teradata Corporation provides hybrid cloud analytics software. Its solutions and services comprise software, hardware, and related business consulting and support services to deliver analytics in company's analytical ecosystem. It operates through three segments: North America and Latin America region; Europe, Middle East and Africa region; and Asia Pacific and Japan region. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an analytics platform that provides pervasive data intelligence; and Teradata IntelliCloud, an as-a-service solution for the management of performance, security, availability, and operations of software and infrastructure. Its business consulting services include various offerings, such as consulting to help organizations establish an analytic vision, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as enable an analytical ecosystem architecture. The company also provides maintenance services. It serves various industries comprising communications, financial services, government, healthcare, insurance, manufacturing, media and entertainment, oil and gas, retail, travel and transportation, and utilities. The company sells its solutions and services through a direct sales force. Teradata Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Shotspotter

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States and South Africa. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Flex, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Missions, a cloud-based patrol management solution to help police departments plan patrol missions and tactics for crime deterrence. The company also provides ShotSpotter SecureCampus that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, colleges, and other educational institutions to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities and first responders of an active-shooter. In addition, it offers ShotSpotter SiteSecure, which serves customers, such as corporations to safeguard their facilities; and public agencies focused on protecting critical infrastructure, including train stations, airports, and freeways. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

