Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson Sells 12,500 Shares

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.97, for a total transaction of $5,337,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares in the company, valued at $6,105,671. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kathleen Wilson-Thompson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 31st, Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.48, for a total transaction of $5,643,500.00.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $10.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $425.68. 44,527,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,525,531. The business’s 50 day moving average is $413.66 and its 200-day moving average is $247.47. Tesla Inc has a 1 year low of $45.71 and a 1 year high of $502.49. The company has a market capitalization of $394.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,108.54, a P/E/G ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.91. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Nord/LB reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.12.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its position in Tesla by 154.2% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 76.5% during the second quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 30 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the first quarter worth $34,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

