Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund (NYSEARCA:SOYB) were up 0.3% on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.90 and last traded at $15.87. Approximately 298,196 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 144,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.83.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.25.

Get Teucrium Soybean Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Teucrium Soybean Fund in the second quarter valued at $3,779,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $2,518,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund during the second quarter worth approximately $1,768,000. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 2,894.0% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 53,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Teucrium Soybean Fund by 93.1% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 20,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 9,854 shares during the last quarter.

Teucrium Soybean Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust).The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for soybeans (Soybean Futures Contracts) that are traded on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT).

Featured Story: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Teucrium Soybean Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teucrium Soybean Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.