Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Shares of TXN opened at $144.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $140.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.39. Texas Instruments has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $148.37.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.60. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.70%.

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 26,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $3,497,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,730. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $195,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,245.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,495 shares of company stock worth $31,419,345. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Texas Instruments by 11.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 760 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.2% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank grew its position in Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 3.2% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

