The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Trading Up 5.8%

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) was up 5.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.39 and last traded at $9.19. Approximately 380,007 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 440,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MTW shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet cut The Manitowoc from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of The Manitowoc in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on The Manitowoc from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $317.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 1.90.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.06. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $328.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Manitowoc by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in The Manitowoc during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Manitowoc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile telescopic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and a hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

